Christmas Special Recipe : Cafe Royal

A simple and luscious cocktail for this warm season – Cafe Royal Recipe. Add Patron XO Cafe, brewed coffee and whipped cream in an Irish coffee mug. Garnish with cocoa powder and serve yourselves this impressive drink that will revive your spirit.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz (ounce) Patron XO Café

1 cup freshly brewed coffee

Whipped Cream

Cocoa powder

How to Make Cafe Royal

In a heated coffee mug, add Patron XO Café, fill the mug with coffee and top with freshly whipped cream.

Garnish with cocoa powder.