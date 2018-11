Christmas Special Recipe : Hot Pumpkin Cafe

Ingredients

½ oz(ounce) Patron XO Cafe

1 cup coffee

1 oz(ounce) Pumpkin liqueur

Whipped Cream

Pumpkin pie spice

How to Make Hot Pumpkin Cafe

Combine the Patron XO Café, pumpkin liqueur and hot coffee.

Mix well until they are well blended and pour into a cup.

Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.