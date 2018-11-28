Christmas Special Recipe : Jalebi Caramel

Jalebi Caramel is a delicious Indian dessert made with jalebis. This recipe is an Indian version of the simple caramel pudding. It is a big hit among kids for its attractive presentation and appetizing taste.

Eggs, milk, sugar, flour, rose essence, butter and of course, jalebis are the key ingredients needed to make this special dessert.

Make this lovely pudding and surprise your family.

Ingredients

¼ kg. jalebi

4 eggs

3 cups Milk

8 tbsp. Sugar

4 tbsp. flour

1 tsp. rose essence

¼ tsp. salt

2 tbsp. Butter

How to Make Jalebi Caramel

Take a flat bottomed baking dish and grease it well with butter. Heat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Scald the milk. Beat the eggs lightly and add to the milk along with all the other ingredients except the jalebis. Beat thoroughly with a hand beater; or better still, in a blender for a minute.

There should be no lumps. Pour a thin layer of the mixture into the baking dish and let it set. Take out dish and arrange the jalebis in it.

Pour the rest of the batter over the jalebis and bake at 400 degrees C for 35 to 40 minutes, till custard is set but moist.

Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for another 10 minutes so that custard is golden brown but not dry.