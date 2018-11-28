Ingredients Of Garlic And Egg Fried Rice

2 Tbsp Oil

1 Egg

1 tsp Ginger, chopped

6-7 cloves garlic, mashed

1 Red chilli, chopped

2 Cups Rice, steamed

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black pepper powder

1 tsp Soya sauce

1 tsp Coriander, chopped

2 tsp Spring onion, chopped

How to Make Garlic and Egg Fried Rice

1. Heat oil in a pan on medium flame and add the chopped garlic to it. Cook until lightly golden.

2. Now add a teaspoon of spring onion, ginger and red chilli. Saute for a minute.

3. Break an egg in the pan. Mix and cook until scrambled.

4. Then pour the steamed rice and combine well with the ingredients with light hands.

5. Add salt and black pepper powder and mix thoroughly pouring soya sauce over the rice.

6. Again add a teaspoon of spring onion to the rice and stir fry for a minute.

7. Transfer the hot and delicious fried rice in a bowl and serve hot garnished with spring onions and some coriander leaves.