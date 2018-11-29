Ingredients Of Chicken Popcorn

250 gms chicken (boneless)

2 tbsp corn flour or all purpose flour

1 egg

1 cup bread crumbs

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp onion powder (optional)

3/4 tsp red chilli powder or paprika or cayenne pepper

oil for deep frying

How to Make Chicken Popcorn

1. To a mixing bowl, add paprika or red chili powder, pepper powder, ginger garlic or garlic powder, masala powder (or any seasoning) and salt.

2. Mix well and taste the mixture. Adjust the salt and spice as needed.

3. Cut chicken to tiny bite sized pieces. Make sure you cut them to uniform sizes as this helps to fry all of them uniformly.

4. Transfer the cut chicken to the seasoning and mix well.

5. Now add the flour and coat the chicken with the flour.

6. Pour the egg or butter milk and mix everything well. Chicken should be very moist at this stage.

7.Next transfer the bread crumbs. Mix well. You can also pick up each piece and roll in bread crumbs.

8.Heat oil on a medium flame.

9. When the oil is hot enough, check by dropping a small piece of bread crumb. It has to rise without browning a lot. 350 to 375 F is the right temperature if you are measuring.

10. Drop the pieces one after the other. Do not stir or disturb them for about a minute otherwise the bread crumbs may disperse in oil.

11. Deep fry evenly till golden. Keep stirring after a minute or two for even frying.

12. Drain popcorn chicken on a kitchen tissue and serve hot with ketchup, sauce or any other dip.