Urvashi Rautela has again created a buzz on social media by uploading her stunning photos. In the pictures, the hottie is looking adorable, wearing a pink off-shoulder dress. Her subtle makeup with soft curls is making her look like a Barbie doll.

The actor gained popularity and stardom with her super hit performance in her latest project – Hate Story 4 for raising out her bold avatar.

Take a look at the pictures below: