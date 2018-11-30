Christmas Special Recipe : Spanish Omelette

This lovely breakfast from Spain is very simple to prepare, it just takes a few minutes. Spanish Omelette is a classic breakfast, popular for its delectable taste and flavourful aroma. This healthy dish has various ingredients namely – onion, mushrooms, potato, red pepper, peas, eggs, black pepper and chopped parsley.

Ingredients

1 small onion, skinned and chopped

2-3 mushrooms, wiped and sliced

1 cooked potato, diced

1 sweet red pepper, chopped

1 cup cooked peas, beans and Carrots

4 eggs

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Salt to taste

1 tbsp. chopped Parsley

2 tbsp. oil

How to Make Tasty Spanish Omelette

Put enough oil into a frying pan just to cover the base. Add the onion and sauté until soft but not coloured.

Add the mushrooms and cook until tender. Add the potato, sweet red pepper and cooked vegetables.

Heat thoroughly. Lightly mix the eggs, season and pour over the vegetable mixture, which should be bubbling.

When just set, turn upside down on to a heated serving dish. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve at once.