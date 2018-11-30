Ingredients Of Methi Palak

1 Cup Fenugreek leaves

2 Cups Spinach, chopped

1 Tbsp Mustard oil

1/2 tsp Cumin seeds

2 tsp Cumin powder

1/4 tsp Green chilli, chopped

1 tsp Garlic, chopped

2 tsp Desi ghee

2 Papad, roasted

To taste Salt

How to Make Methi Palak

1.Blanch the spinach and fenugreek leaves in boiling water separately.

2. Drain and keep aside to cool.

3.When cool grind to a fine paste separately.

4.Heat oil in a non-stick pan; add the cumin seeds, chopped garlic and green chilli fry for a while.

5. Add the spinach-fenugreek paste and fry for a minute.

6. Add the cumin powder and salt and mix well.

7. Now add desi ghee and keep it on low flame.

8. Garnished with roasted papad served with Roti.