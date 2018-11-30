Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Methi Palak

Nov 30, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Ingredients Of Methi Palak

  • 1 Cup Fenugreek leaves
  • 2 Cups Spinach, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp Mustard oil
  • 1/2 tsp Cumin seeds
  • 2 tsp Cumin powder
  • 1/4 tsp Green chilli, chopped
  • 1 tsp Garlic, chopped
  • 2 tsp Desi ghee
  • 2 Papad, roasted
  • To taste Salt

How to Make Methi Palak

1.Blanch the spinach and fenugreek leaves in boiling water separately.
2. Drain and keep aside to cool.
3.When cool grind to a fine paste separately.
4.Heat oil in a non-stick pan; add the cumin seeds, chopped garlic and green chilli fry for a while.
5. Add the spinach-fenugreek paste and fry for a minute.
6. Add the cumin powder and salt and mix well.
7. Now add desi ghee and keep it on low flame.
8. Garnished with roasted papad served with Roti.

