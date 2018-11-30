Latest Newscelebrities

Karishma Tanna stunning in a silver mini dress: See Pics

Nov 30, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Karishma took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photos that is making jaws drop.

In the photos shared by the Qayamat Ki Raat actor, she is seen looking breathtaking in a one-shoulder sparkly silver dress with matching peep-toe heels. Adding a retro feel to her look, Karishma has neatly styled her hair on one side. Since her outfit is all about the bling, the diva has not added any statement jewellery to keep it subtle yet glam. Needless to say, the stunner is definitely giving some style lessons with her latest look.

 

Boom ? Dress by @rsbyrippiisethi Jewellery by @fancypantsthestore Heels by @eridani.in Styled by @sayali_vidya Hair by @shefali_hairstylist.81

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

