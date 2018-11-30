Prawn Pulao: Recipe

Ingredients Of Prawn Pulao

Prawn stock:

8-10 tiger prawn head

10 cups water

2 tsp red chilli

2 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Marination of prawns:

8-10 tiger prawns

1 1/2 tsp garlic paste

3/4 tsp ginger paste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

3/4 tsp chilli powder

2-3 tsp vegetable oil

For the pulao masala:

3/4 cup vegetable oil

8-9 green cardamoms

2 cinnamon sticks

10 cloves

4 medium onions, chopped

3 green chillies, chopped

2 1/2 tsp garlic paste

2 1/2 tsp ginger paste

3/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 Tbsp coriander powder

3-4 tomatoes, chopped

1 cup coconut, grated

Some water

4 cups nellore masoori rice (you can use any rice), washed and soaked for half an hour

6-8 cups prawn stock

1/2 a lime, juice

10-15 mint leaves

Coriander for garnishing

Salt to taste

How to Make Prawn Pulao

For prawn stock:

1.Boil prawn head in water.

2. Add red chilli, turmeric and salt and let it boil for 15-20 minutes. Strain the stock liquid and keep aside.

For pulao:

1. Mix all the marinade ingredients. Coat the prawns well with the marinade and let it marinate for half an hour.

2. Heat oil in deep cooking pan, add green cardamom, cinnamon sticks, cloves and saute for a minute.

3. Now add the aromatics.

4. Start with the onions and saute till it is light brown.

5. Add green chillies and cook it again for a while.

6. Then add garlic paste and ginger paste. Stir well.

7. Now add the powdered spices.

8. Add turmeric powder and coriander powder. Mix well

9. Add the tomatoes and a little bit of water to de-glaze the pan.

10. Now add the grated coconut, stir for a minute or two.

11. Toss in the rice and mix well.

12. Turn up the heat a bit now and add the prawn stock.

13. Cover and cook till the rice is done to about 80 percent, keep checking the level of the liquid.

14. Once done, add the marinated prawns and gently mix.

15. Finish the pulao with a squeeze of lime and some chopped mint leaves. Let it all cook on low heat for a 5-7 minutes.

16.Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot