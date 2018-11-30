Rose Tea to lower Menstrual Pain

This unique tea recipe is made from the leaves of a beautiful flower-Rose. You must try this as I think it is rarely experienced at home.

Procedure:

Take a cup of normal hot water.

Now put 5-10 leaves of rose in this water for around 5-8 minutes.

For more flavour according to your taste, keep it for a longer time.

You can add small pieces of almonds and dalchini (Cinnamon) to the recipe. Better and improvised taste, add some milk or sugar in it. Rather, it would be cool enough to use the natural process of making the tea. Your Tea is ready with mind-blowing feeling.

Health Benefits of Rose Tea:

It nurtures our body with essential vitamins like Vitamin A, B3, C, D and E. It relieves Menstrual Pain. It gives a shining and young skin like a rose flower. Moreover, this is considered to be one of the best sources of Vitamin C that help in boosting up your immune system. Rose tea is also consumed for getting relief from the sour throat problem.