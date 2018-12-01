Asus launches world’s ‘most-powerful’ gaming smartphone in India

Asus has launched a gaming smartphone, Asus ROG Phone in India. The smartphone maker claims that it is the world’s ‘most-powerful’ gaming smartphone which has already been launched in the international markets. Here’s the price, specification, features and other points which may attract you to make purchasing decision.

Asus ROG Phone is priced at Rs 69,999, similar to the price tag of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

It is the first smartphone which boast of 6-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Also the dual-charging ports in the handset are unique and first time in a smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone is the only smartphone which comes with two 3.5mm headphone jack. Experts say that the ‘Gaming Mode’ that can change the entire UI of the phone.

The smartphone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with 8GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage with microSD card support and 4000mAh battery with ‘hypercharge’ fast charging tech.

In terms of camera, the Asus ROG Phone sports dual rear camera including 12MP and 8MP sensors. There’s also an 8MP front-facing camera.

So, if all the above mentioned information suits your demand, then take a look at the online store of Asus. Or, you may wait for the product to be launched on popular ecommerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart and others.