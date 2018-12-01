Christmas Special Recipe : Jellied Beetroot and Apple Salad

Jellied Beetroot and Apple Salad is a super tasty, refreshing salad that would remove your summer blues instantly! With all the cooling ingredients, this salad lifts up your mood and makes you feel good.

This creative duo of beetroot and apple is mixed with vinegar, lemon juice and hot jelly liquid. Place the walnuts in the base of a rind mould and add the beetroot and apple in layers.

Ingredients

1 packet red jelly

300 ml. boiling water

150 ml. Vinegar

2 tbsp. Lemon juice

450 gms. cooked Beetroot

2 eating apples

30 gms. shelled Walnuts

How to Make Jellied Beetroot and Apple Salad

Open the jelly packet and dissolve it in boiling water. When dissolved, mix together the vinegar and lemon juice, make up to 300 ml with cold water and add to the hot jelly liquid.

Peel and slice the cooked beetroot; peel, core and slice the apples. Place the walnuts in the base of a 1 litre rind mould and add the beetroot and apple in layers.

Pour on the liquid jelly and leave in a cool place to set. To serve, unmould on to a flat plate and garnish.