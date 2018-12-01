Christmas Special Recipe : Pumpkin Halwa

Baked Pumpkin Halwa is a rich, special halwa dish that is a common name in every Indian household. It is a must-have during important occasions or festivals, and is relished during peak pumpkin season.

Pumpkin is known to be loaded with large amounts of vitamins, proteins, fiber and is great for maintaining heart health. A gorgeous dessert that is hard to resist – with a mix of butter, baking powder, sugar, nutmeg, golden syrup, vanilla essence, egg yolks and pumpkin pulp.

Ingredients

1 kg. Pumpkin

250 gms. Butter

2 tsp. Nutmeg

2 tsp. baking powder

10 tbsp. golden syrup

250 gms. Sugar

6 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla essence

Cream for topping

How to Make Baked Pumpkin Halwa

Boil pumpkin with a little water, when cool strain through a muslin.

Mix butter, baking powder, sugar, nutmeg, golden syrup, vanilla essence, egg yolks and pumpkin pulp.

Beat egg whites till stiff, fold into pumpkin mixture.

Put in baking tray and bake till done, in a moderate oven. Cool and pipe cream on top.