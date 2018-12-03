Latest NewsIndia

Bhopal Priest Says Hanuman is not a Hindu God and ‘Reveals’ his new Identity

Dec 3, 2018, 07:01 am IST
Hanuman is one of the most revered Gods in India and especially north India. Come election and you will see different political parties using the name of different Gods to play politics and drive some votes into their bank and Hanuman is one of their favourite Gods.  Earlier the monkey God has been called a Dalit and then a tribal.

But now a Jain priest named Aacharya Nirbhay Sagar Maharaj, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has come up with a fresh theory. He claimed that Lord Hanuman was neither a Dalit nor a tribal, but a Jain.

The priest heads a Jain temple in Samasgad, nearly 25 kilometres from Bhopal. He said that as per Jain scriptures, Lord Hanuman was a Jain. He was part of the 169 great persons identified in Jainism.

“Hanuman was a Kamdev. In Jainism, there are 24 Kamdevs. Hanuman was a kshatriya (warrior).” Making his claim, he said Jain scriptures have many references to Hanuman. “Like other Jains. Hanuman too did not have any caste,” he said.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that Hanuman is indeed a Dalit.

