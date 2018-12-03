Christmas Special Recipe : Pineapple Pudding

Ingredients

300 gms. Milk

300 gms. Cream

35 gms. Sugar

2 Egg yolks

20 gms. gelatin

30 gms. powdered Sugar

1 tin canned Pineapple

How to Make Tasty Pineapple Pudding

Cream together eggs and sugar.

Add the milk and cook over hot water till the mixture coats the back of a spoon.

Dissolve gelatin in ¼ cup of hot milk and mix into the cooled custard.

Add cream mixed with powdered sugar.

Line a ring mould with diced pineapple.

Pour the prepared mixture into the mould.

Chill and decorate with remaining pineapple slices.