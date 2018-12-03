Christmas Special Recipe : Pineapple Pudding
Ingredients
300 gms. Milk
300 gms. Cream
35 gms. Sugar
2 Egg yolks
20 gms. gelatin
30 gms. powdered Sugar
1 tin canned Pineapple
How to Make Tasty Pineapple Pudding
Cream together eggs and sugar.
Add the milk and cook over hot water till the mixture coats the back of a spoon.
Dissolve gelatin in ¼ cup of hot milk and mix into the cooled custard.
Add cream mixed with powdered sugar.
Line a ring mould with diced pineapple.
Pour the prepared mixture into the mould.
Chill and decorate with remaining pineapple slices.
