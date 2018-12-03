Double Chocolate Bundt for Christmas

Chocolate lovers! Try out this delicious chocolate cake this Christmas.

Double Chocolate Bundt

In this tribute, coffee amps up the cocoa, and buttermilk makes slices nice and moist.

TOTAL TIME: 1:25

PREP: 0:25

LEVEL: Easy

SERVES: 16

About 335 calories, 5 g protein, 44 g carbs, 17 g fat (5 g sat), 3 g fiber, 405 mg sodium.

Ingredients

For the Cake

1 c. unsweetened cocoa, divided

2 1/4 c. all-purpose flour

1 3/4 c. granulated sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 c. buttermilk

1 c. strong coffee, cold

2/3 c. vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

For the Glaze

3 oz. semisweet chocolate, melted

4 tbsp. butter, melted

1/4 c. confectioners’ sugar

1/4 c. sour cream

2 tbsp. strong coffee, cold

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. salt

Directions

Prepare Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Generously grease 12-cup Bundt pan; dust with 1/4 cup cocoa. Into a large bowl, sift flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and remaining 3/4 cup cocoa.

In a medium bowl, with mixer on medium speed, beat buttermilk, coffee, oil, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat flour mixture into buttermilk mixture just until blended. Transfer to the prepared Bundt pan. Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Loosen sides with an offset spatula. Invert onto wire rack and remove pan.

Prepare Glaze: In a medium bowl, whisk chocolate and butter. Add confectioners’ sugar, sour cream, coffee, vanilla, and salt; stir until smooth. Pour over chocolate cake. Let stand at room temperature until set, about 4 hours.