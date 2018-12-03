Rampuri korma Recipe

Ingredients Of Rampuri Korma

450 Gram Lamb Shoulder (Boneless, cut into 2-inch cubes)

120 Gram Clarified Butter (Desi Ghee)

6 Green Cardamom

2 Sticks (1 inch) Cinnamon

4 Cloves

125 Gram Onions (Thin Slice)

25 Gram Garlic Paste

15 Gram Ginger Paste

To taste Salt

6 Gram Coriander Seed Powder

125 Gram Yoghurt (Whisk well)

5 Gram Red Chilli Powder

(Blend with water to make a fine paste) Roasted Cashew

3 Gram Green Cardamom Powder (Chotti Elaichi)

1.5 Gram Black Pepper Powder

A pinch of Mace Powder (Javitri)

5 Drops Rose Water (Gulaabjal)

(Soak in 1 tablespoon water) half gram Saffron

How to Make Rampuri korma

1. Add Clarified butter to a pot, set to medium heat, add cardamom, cinnamon and cloves and stir until the cardamom changes colour.

2. Then add onions and stir and roast until the onions are golden brown. Add the lamb, increase heat and stir and roast for a minute.

3. Reduce heat to medium, add ginger and garlic pastes, salt and stir. Then add coriander powder and stir and roast until fat appears on the sides.

4. Now add yoghurt followed by the red chilli powder and continue to stir and roast until fat appears on the sides.

5. Add cashew paste and stir and roast until fat appears on the sides. Add half a litre of water (or lamb stock; recipe on page xx), bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally until lamb is fully cooked.

6. Remove from heat and pick out the lamb pieces from the pot into a new pan. Sprinkle the cardamom, pepper, mace, rosewater and saffron on the lamb.

7. Now strain the gravy through a fine mesh soup strainer into the new pan. Bring to a boil, adjust the seasoning and remove. Transfer to a bowl and serve.