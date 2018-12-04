Christmas Special Recipe : Honey Muesli

Honey Muesli is a fine assortment of unique ingredients – orange, lemon, apple, sultanas, banana, almonds, oats, honey, cream, red and green grapes.

All these yummy ingredients are tossed up and mixed well for a complete, appetizing meal.

Ingredients

4 Oranges

Grated rind of ¼ Lemon

4 eating apples, wiped

2 tbsp. Sultanas

1 banana, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp. ground Almonds

2 tbsp. rolled oats

1 tbsp. clear Honey

4 tbsp. single Cream

1 red eating apple, cored

2 tbsp. Lemon juice

a bunch of red and green grapes, pipped

How to Make Honey Muesli

Squeeze the juice of 2 of the oranges into a large bowl. Add the grated lemon rind.

Grate the apple into the juice, discarding the core. Add the sultanas, oats, banana, almonds, honey and cream.

Turn into a serving dish. Divide remaining 2 oranges into segments.

Slice the red apple and dip it into the lemon juice to prevent discolouration.

Decorate the muesli with alternate slices of orange and apple and a few grapes. Serve chilled.