Christmas Special Recipe : Honey Muesli

Dec 4, 2018, 09:46 pm IST
Honey Muesli is a fine assortment of unique ingredients – orange, lemon, apple, sultanas, banana, almonds, oats, honey, cream, red and green grapes.

All these yummy ingredients are tossed up and mixed well for a complete, appetizing meal.

Ingredients

4 Oranges
Grated rind of ¼ Lemon
4 eating apples, wiped
2 tbsp. Sultanas
1 banana, peeled and sliced
2 tbsp. ground Almonds
2 tbsp. rolled oats
1 tbsp. clear Honey
4 tbsp. single Cream
1 red eating apple, cored
2 tbsp. Lemon juice
a bunch of red and green grapes, pipped

How to Make Honey Muesli

Squeeze the juice of 2 of the oranges into a large bowl. Add the grated lemon rind.
Grate the apple into the juice, discarding the core. Add the sultanas, oats, banana, almonds, honey and cream.
Turn into a serving dish. Divide remaining 2 oranges into segments.
Slice the red apple and dip it into the lemon juice to prevent discolouration.
Decorate the muesli with alternate slices of orange and apple and a few grapes. Serve chilled.

