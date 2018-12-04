Christmas Special Recipe : Oil free Dilpasand Murg

Ingredients

1 medium chicken, sliced into pieces

1 medium Onion

1 inch piece Ginger

6 flakes Garlic

1 tbsp. each of garam masala, ground cumin and Coriander seeds

1 large cup curds

50 gms. ground Cashewnuts

100 gms. Tomatoes

½ tsp. Turmeric powder

Salt and chilli powder to taste

Few Coriander leaves for decorating

How to Make Oil free Dilpasand Murg

Peel and slice the tomatoes.

Mix together curds, tomatoes, cashewnuts and half of the spices.

Prick the chicken pieces with a fork.

Grind onion, ginger and garlic to a paste and apply on the chicken.

Steam till the chicken is cooked.

Place the curd mixture over the stove and cook and stir till thick.

Mix in the chicken and serve decorated with coriander leaves.