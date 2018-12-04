Christmas Special Recipe : Oil free Dilpasand Murg
Ingredients
1 medium chicken, sliced into pieces
1 medium Onion
1 inch piece Ginger
6 flakes Garlic
1 tbsp. each of garam masala, ground cumin and Coriander seeds
1 large cup curds
50 gms. ground Cashewnuts
100 gms. Tomatoes
½ tsp. Turmeric powder
Salt and chilli powder to taste
Few Coriander leaves for decorating
How to Make Oil free Dilpasand Murg
Peel and slice the tomatoes.
Mix together curds, tomatoes, cashewnuts and half of the spices.
Prick the chicken pieces with a fork.
Grind onion, ginger and garlic to a paste and apply on the chicken.
Steam till the chicken is cooked.
Place the curd mixture over the stove and cook and stir till thick.
Mix in the chicken and serve decorated with coriander leaves.
Post Your Comments