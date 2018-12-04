Ingredients Of Almond And Raw Banana Galawat
- 80 gms almond slivers, peeled
- 150 gms raw banana (boiled)
- 25 gms almond paste
- 20 ml cooking cream
- 15 ml refined oil
- 2 gms mace powder
- 2 gms cardamom powder
- 20 gms ginger garlic paste
- 5 gms garam masala powder
- 3 gms red chilli powder
- to taste salt
- 50 gms tempura batter
How to Make Almond and Raw Banana Galawat
1. Finely grate the boiled raw banana. Heat oil in a kadhai and add ginger garlic paste and saute it well to a light brown colour.
2. Then, add the garam masala, red chilli powder and sauté. Now add almond paste and saute for a minute.
3. Add the grated raw banana and cook it till the mixture leaves the sides of the kadhai. Adjust the seasoning and finish it with mace powder and cardamom powder.
4. Cool the mixture and divide them into small equal dumplings.
5. Give them a patty shape, coat with tempura batter and crumb with almond slivers.
6.Grill the patties on a non-stick pan till golden.
7. Serve hot.
