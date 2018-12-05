BJP’s posters and banners vandalised ahead of mega rath yatra

BJP Bengal state unit has alleged that its posters and banners have been vandalised by some people in Cooch Behar.

As part of its yatra, BJP has erected several gates on the state highway connecting Cooch Behar with Mathabhanga and Dinhata. On Wednesday morning, party workers noticed one such gate at Ghughumari had been vandalised and a flex with Amit Shah’s image had been torn apart.

“Last night some miscreants have vandalised our posters. We suspect this is the handiwork of Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons. If they think they can intimidate us with such acts, let us remind them we shall join Amit ji’s rath yatra in large numbers,” said Chayan Das, a local BJP worker.

Just hours before Amit Shah’s rath yatra from Cooch Behar, party’s Bengal-in-charge Kailash Vijayvargia has claimed that the Mamata Banerjee administration was yet to grant necessary permissions for the event.

“Despite writing to the state chief secretary and the director general of police multiple times, no response has been received yet,” he said.

BJP has already moved a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking its intervention. “Unlike the rest of India, in West Bengal democracy is being murdered each and every day. Intimidating, threatening and killing opposition political workers are the norm here. That’s why we need to reach out to the people in this state with a message against such anarchy.”

According to the plan, Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off three separate raths which will travel across the state covering all the 42 Lok Sabha seats. Shah will inaugurate the first segment from Cooch Behar in North Bengal on December 7, while the second segment will start from Sagar in South 24 Parganas on December 9 and the last segment from Tarapeeth in Birbhum on December 14.