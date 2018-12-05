Recipe

Christmas Special Recipe : Fried Ice Cream

Dec 5, 2018, 07:02 pm IST
Fried Icecream is one of the favourite dessert recipes where the whole pile of ingredients is deep fried. Fried Ice cream is known to be a mixture of various cuisines and hence it is famous in many countries.

The yummy ice cream scoops are mixed with corn flakes, sugar and cinnamon and chilled for sometime. The beaten eggs are added and then the coated scoops are dipped in well for some extra kick.
For serving, freeze and dip in hot oil, drizzle in honey and top up with thick whipped cream.

This yummilicious dessert is an absolute delight to save ourselves from this intense summer heat!

Ingredients

4 scoops of vanilla ice Cream or other flavoured ice Creams
1 cup crushed cornflakes or cookie crumbs
1 tsp. Cinnamon powder
1 tbsp. Sugar
1 Egg
2 tbsp. oil for frying
1 tbsp. Honey
2 tbsp. whipped Cream

How to Make Fried Ice Cream

Scoop out balls of ice cream return to freezer, mix cornflakes or cookie crumbs, sugar and cinnamon.
Roll frozen ice cream in this. Return to freezer, beat eggs, dip coated scoops in this and coat again. Freeze until ready to use.
When serving, dip in hot oil put in cup, drizzle with honey and top with whipped cream. Serve immediately.

