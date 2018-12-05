Christmas Special Recipe : Peach Raisin Milkshake

Peach Raisin Milkshake is an awesome summer cooler with the yummy combo of peaches and raisins. This yummy milk shake can be made in minutes with minimal ingredients – peaches, raisins, chilled milk and sugar.

It is a family-friendly summer drink, especially kids will love it. Beat the heat with this quick summer drink that will relieve you from intense heat.

Ingredients

Peaches-4

Raisins-1/4 cup

Chilled Milk-2 glasses

Sugar-2 tsp

Ice Cubes-a few

How to Make Peach Raisin Milkshake

Take the seed out of peaches and chop it finely.

Place it in a blender along with raisins, milk, sugar and ice cubes.

Blend it well till froth is formed. Pour in glasses and serve chilled.