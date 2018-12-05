Nokia 8.1 promo video leaks ahead of official launch : Watch Here

Nokia 8.1 is set to launch in Dubai today with three devices expected to be unveiled.Just hours ahead of this global launch, a promo video for the yet unannounced Nokia 8.1 has leaked.

Whilst the promo video is brief, it gives us a closer look at the Nokia X7 aka the Nokia 8.1 and gives us an indication of just what will be the key selling points of the device. Oddly, it sports a large notch at the front and a rear panel that resembles the previously released Nokia 7.1.

Throughout the 30-second clip we see just what Nokia wants us to believe are the killer features including — as always — Zeiss Optics on the dual rear-facing cameras, optical image stabilization and potentially better low-light shots. We don’t know if there is any sort of night shooting mode to be packed into the Nokia 8.1 but we would love to see a port of Night Sight on the device.

Others features the promo touts are mainly photography focused, with the Bokeh modes mentioned alongside AI camera functions. The Nokia 8.1 will feature what HMD calls a PureDisplay panel which will support HDR10 — much like its predecessor, the Nokia 7.1.

The leaked video comes courtesy of Nokiapoweruser and even includes a few press renders of the device front and back panels — showcasing the color options that will likely be available. These three colors will be known as Iron Steel, Blue Silver an Steel Copper — the maroon option is really catching my eye.