Guess Who won the ‘Sexiest Asian Woman of 2018’

The 50 Sexiest Asian Women list, which is compiled through a series of social media and related polling, was formally released today.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has topped a list of ’50 Sexiest Asian Women’. The award-winning actress beat off competition from around the world as part of a list compiled annually by UK-based ‘Eastern Eye’ weekly.

“Apart from being the undisputed queen of Bollywood and a strikingly beautiful star, what really makes Deepika Padukone special is how big her heart is and how grounded she has remained throughout her remarkable rise,” said Asjad Nazir, the newspaper’s Entertainment Editor behind the annual list, which is now in its 15th year.

While Nia Sharma was adjudged as the second sexiest Asian woman last year, she has come to a position down to take the No. 3 spot this time. The first two positions have been claimed by Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra respectively.

TV actress Shivangi Joshi–who has occupied the fifth position–Hina Khan and Niti Taylor. The other celebrities who have always managed to make it to the list are Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani.