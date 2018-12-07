Ingredients Of Murgh Biryani

300 Gram Chicken leg B/L

5 Gram Green chilli

1 Small Elaichi

1 Elaichi

1 Cinnamon sticks

1 Gram Mace

1 Bay leaf

1 Javitri

1 Gram Cloves

1 Kg Basmati rice

To taste Salt

3 Gram Shahi jeera

50 Ml Desi ghee

20 Gram Ginger

20 Gram Garlic

0.1 Gram Saffron

100 Gram Onion

50 Gram Butter

10 Gram Mint

10 Gram Garam masala

30 Gram Red chilli powder

How to Make Murgh Biryani

1. Wash chicken leg B/L and pet dry. marinate with ginger, garlic paste, curd and garam masala. Keep aside.

2. Soak basmati rice for 20 minutes.

3. Take a thick bottom pan, put all whole spices, slices of onion, cook till brown, add marinated chicken and cook for 5 minutes.

4.Boil rice in salt and mint flavoured water.

5. Add chicken in pre cooked rice.

6. Cover with lid and cook till the steam comes out. Check seasoning.

7. Serve hot with raita.