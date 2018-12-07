Latest NewsRecipe

Ingredients Of Murgh Biryani

  • 300 Gram Chicken leg B/L
  • 5 Gram Green chilli
  • 1 Small Elaichi
  • 1 Elaichi
  • 1 Cinnamon sticks
  • 1 Gram Mace
  • 1 Bay leaf
  • 1 Javitri
  • 1 Gram Cloves
  • 1 Kg Basmati rice

To taste Salt

  • 3 Gram Shahi jeera
  • 50 Ml Desi ghee
  • 20 Gram Ginger
  • 20 Gram Garlic
  • 0.1 Gram Saffron
  • 100 Gram Onion
  • 50 Gram Butter
  • 10 Gram Mint
  • 10 Gram Garam masala
  • 30 Gram Red chilli powder

How to Make Murgh Biryani
1. Wash chicken leg B/L and pet dry. marinate with ginger, garlic paste, curd and garam masala. Keep aside.
2. Soak basmati rice for 20 minutes.
3. Take a thick bottom pan, put all whole spices, slices of onion, cook till brown, add marinated chicken and cook for 5 minutes.
4.Boil rice in salt and mint flavoured water.
5. Add chicken in pre cooked rice.
6. Cover with lid and cook till the steam comes out. Check seasoning.
7. Serve hot with raita.

