BJP, Samajwadi Party leaders beat each other during live tv show : Watch Video

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadoria and his BJP counterpart Gaurav Bhatia scuffled with each other during a live debate on Saturday, 8 December, with the police later taking the SP leader in custody.

In the video posted by Bhatia on his Twitter account, one can see Bhadoria and he in a heated verbal exchange. As the altercation escalated, Bhadoria aggressively pushed Bhatia and tried to lash on him. However, people on the sets were quick enough to prevent him from doing so.

In return, BJP’s Bhatia too is seen trying to attack Bhadoria as some people try to form a human shield between the two. The 17 second video ends with the two leaders trying to beat each other.

It is not clear what exactly led to this scuffle and who started it.

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia and Samajwadi Party's Anurag Bhadauriya fight INSIDE ZEE NEWS STUDIO while on LIVE DEBATE! Anurag Bhadoriya has been detained by Noida police on the complaint of Gaurav Bhatia.

Writing about the incident on Twitter, Bhatia claimed that it was Bhadoria who started the scuffle and manhandled him. He claimed that he did not respond in equal measures as he is a “law abiding citizen”. “I have given a complaint against him and law will take its own course,” he wrote.