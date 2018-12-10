BJP built tallest statue of Patel, but could not construct Ram Mandir ,says Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said, BJP built the tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, but could not keep the promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said the BJP was reverting to its tactics of arousing religious passion for electoral success ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“After four and a half years, the BJP is again talking about religion…You have made the biggest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. You had also talked about a Ram temple but did not keep the promise,” he said at an event at the party headquarters.

He said a small temple, not the largest in the world, would have worked.

He said the BJP was talking about the Ram temple to mislead the people.

“Now they are propagating it again. The processions are being carried out in Delhi, Mumbai and other places as the party is hearing the bells of defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Abdullah said.

He said time has changed and now the voters are more interested in measures taken for their welfare than anything else.