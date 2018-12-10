BJP expels former MLA for anti-party activities

BJP J&K unit Monday expelled its former MLA and senior leader Gagan Bhagat for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

In August, Bhagat was suspended for three months on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the J&K BJP for his role in the alleged abduction of an ex-serviceman’s daughter. Going against the party line, the MLA had on December 3 moved the Supreme Court challenging the dissolution of state Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik calling it “unconstitutional and undemocratic”.

“In view of his continued indiscipline, anti-party and anti-Jammu activities, J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina has expelled Gagan Bhagat from the party with immediate effect,” party chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told PTI here. “Bhagat has neither followed the instructions of the discipline committee nor showed the discipline expected of a member of the BJP,” Sethi added.

Sethi urged the party cadre and the people of R S Pura constituency– represented by Bhagat– not to entertain the expelled leader. According to the J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson the report of the disciplinary committee was submitted to Raina in July following the ex-serviceman accusing Bhagat of abducting his daughter from her college in Punjab.