Sunny Leone’s latest Pics for a magazine cover goes viral : See Pics

Dec 10, 2018, 10:06 pm IST
Sunny Leone is an avid social media user and keeps teasing her fan with her bold and beautiful pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture from the latest photoshoot for a fashion magazine.

In the picture, she is seen donning a silver top teamed up with perfect makeup, kohled eyes and glossy lipstick. She has kept her hair open and curly. The sensuous expression on her face will make you fall in love with her once again.

While sharing the pictures, she captioned it as, “Xo – from @justurbane Publisher: @theabhikulkarni Photography: @sameerbelvalkar Art Direction: @jatinjoshii Fashion Direction : @chandrakala.sanap Words: @sudhakar14 Styling: @hitendrakapopara @nakhrevakhre Makeup: @tomasmoucka Hair: @jeetihairtstylist Ensemble: @ #justurbane #sunnyleone #covergirl #covershoot #fashion.#nakhrevakhre.”

