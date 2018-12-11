Asus launches Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 in India : Price and Specs

Asus has launched its Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone in India, along with the Zenfone Max M2.

The Max Pro M2 is also said to be the first phone to bring the new Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection to this price segment. The Max Pro M2 features a Dynamic Optical finish, which is said to be made using a 16-layer wave finish design, and they both come equipped with a dual-rear camera setup.

Additionally, the company announced that the Android Pie update will be rolled out for its Zenfone 5Z in January next year, while the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will get the Pie update in February 2019.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 Specifications

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display and sports a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. The notch on the device’s display houses an LED flash, a notification LED, proximity and ambient light sensor, along with the front-facing camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes in three variants, with 3GB RAM/32GB Storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage, and another with 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB of internal storage. Same as the Zenfone Max Pro M1, the Max Pro M2 is backed by a large 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on the stock Android operating system and Asus has promised an Android Pie update for it by January next year.

Coming to the optics, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes equipped with a dual rear camera. It sports a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, which is paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. It features a 13MP selfie camera and Asus says that it will enable AI scene detection and EIS for the phone with an OTA update in December. The main camera on the handset will ship with EIS support.

Zenfone Max M2 Specifications

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and has been announced in two variants, one with 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB of internal storage, and another with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The Max M2 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and comes with a dual rear camera setup as well. It features a 13MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, which is coupled with a 2MP secondary depth-sensing camera. On the front is an 8MP camera on the front, which is accompanied by an LED flash. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery