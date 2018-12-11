Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Still Anybody’s Game

Madhya Pradesh is turning out to be the most interesting of all election results today. M\The majority has swung between Congress and BJP throughout and the final number we know stands at Congress 110 BJP 108 BSP 6 and Others 6.

Chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh, VL Kantha Rao said counting has been smooth:

No complaint regarding polling has been cleared till now. A total of 15 EVMs were found during counting where mock polls data was not cleared. We have apprised the commission”he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by a margin of over 6,000 votes in Budhni constituency after the second round of counting.

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh voted on November 28 after a tightly-fought contest between the incumbent BJP and opposition Congress