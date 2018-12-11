Latest NewsIndia

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Still Anybody’s Game

Dec 11, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Madhya Pradesh is turning out to be the most interesting of all election results today. M\The majority has swung between Congress and BJP throughout and the final number we know stands at Congress 110 BJP 108 BSP 6 and Others 6.

Chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh, VL Kantha Rao said counting has been smooth:

No complaint regarding polling has been cleared till now. A total of 15 EVMs were found during counting where mock polls data was not cleared. We have apprised the commission”he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by a margin of over 6,000 votes in Budhni constituency after the second round of counting.

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh voted on November 28 after a tightly-fought contest between the incumbent BJP and opposition Congress

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 22, 2017, 06:39 pm IST

PM Modi flags off Mahamana Express from Varanasi

Jan 14, 2018, 12:16 pm IST

Manager loses his beard after Kerala Blasters scores a hat-trick

bomb threat
May 27, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

Bomb threat has police of toes; operations underway; WATCH VIDEO

Feb 4, 2018, 10:18 am IST

UAE job seekers need to follow this new regulation, which is in effect from today onwards

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close