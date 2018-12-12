Instagram finally made support for voice messages, See more details here..!

Support for voice messages has finally made it to the photo-sharing app.

The feature works in a similar way as we see in WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger and allows users to send audio messages up to one minute long to any private chat or group. The update has started rolling out now for both iOS and Android users. “Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you’re up to or shouting a compliment,” said Instagram in a statement.

Instagram DM gets voice messages: Here’s how to send voice messages on Instagram Update your Instagram app to the latest version from Google Play Store or Apple App Store Open any Instagram conversation Tap and hold the mic icon at the bottom of the screen to record a voice message. Release your finger when the recording is finished.

Once you release your finger, the voice message will be sent automatically.

If you want to cancel your current voice message from the Instagram Direct chat, tap and hold the new mic icon and move your finger to the delete icon without releasing it. You can also send hands-free messages by opening any conversation and then long-pressing the mic icon to start recording the voice message and then swiping to the unlock icon. On the other hand, if a user sends multiple Instagram voice messages, they will be played consecutively for the recipient.