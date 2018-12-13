Amitabh Bachchan played a vital role during Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremony: PICS & VIDEO

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married yesterday and their wedding was a star-studded affair. Amitabh Bachchan, who was all decked up for the bash, played a vital role during the duo’s wedding rituals.

Big B is seen narrating to the guests the sequence of the rituals. He is heard telling the importance of Kanyandan before the ritual starts in the clip.

Apart from Big Big, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Aamir Khan also attended the grand wedding.

Isha chose to wear a gorgeous ivory and gold lehenga designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, a simple nose ring and a maang tika. Isha looked no less than a princess on her wedding.

Anand, on the other hand, was seen wearing an embroidered sherwani.

