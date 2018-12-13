Latest Newscelebrities

Celebrities at Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s wedding; See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 01:18 pm IST
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding was a starry affair that witnessed several celebrities taking over the red carpet.

Take a look at all the best-dressed celebs of the grand event. Starting with Alia Bhatt who wore a Manish Malhotra blue and white lehenga, the Raazi actress is a true blue fashionista. Next in line is Priyanka Chopra with her pastel peach lehenga and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a conventional yet elegant Sabyasachi sari.

Besides this, Janhvi Kapoor too oozed elegance in a gold and maroon lehenga from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. However, every best-dressed list seems incomplete if Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing. Not assuming, but Kareena does pertain the features of fashion icon and she seldom does wrong with her outfits. This time too, following the winter tradition, Kareena marched right in with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor Khan in a white and silver lehenga with makeup on point.

