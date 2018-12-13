Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding video is out : Watch Here

Isha Ambani and Anand Ambani exchanged their wedding vows on December 12, 2018 at Antilla, Mumbai.

In the video, Isha and Anand Piramal can be seen exchanging their beautiful varmala while Amitabh Bachchan can be heard reciting wedding mantras and shlokas. The videos are unmissable on the Internet as it is filled with heartfelt emotions.

Dressed in her mother’s 35-year-old wedding sari, Isha Ambani looks extremely beautiful. The dress was further conceptualised by the famous designer-duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Anand Piramal looks handsome in a beige coloured sherwani.