Latest NewsIndia

Rs 100 Coin with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s image to be launched soon

Dec 13, 2018, 09:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

A new 100-rupee coin with the image of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be launched soon, an official statement said today. The coin will weigh 35 grams.

One side of the coin will have a portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his name inscribed in the Devanagari script as well as English. The years 1924 and 2018 will be inscribed at the bottom of his picture. The numbers are his birth and death years.

The other side of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with “Satyameva Jayate” inscribed below in the Devanagari script. The word “Bharat” will be inscribed on its left periphery in the Devanagari script and “India” will be on the right in English. Below the Lion Capitol will be the rupee symbol and the denominational value of 100.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 this year at the age of 93. He was the prime minister of the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for almost six years from 1999.

In his honour, various places have been renamed after him. Four Himalayan peaks have been named after him. Chhattisgarh’s Naya Raipur has also been renamed to Atal Nagar.

Tags

Related Articles

last-rites-information-note-bollywood-queen-will-make-anyone-emotional
Feb 28, 2018, 02:06 pm IST

The last rites information note of Bollywood queen will make anyone emotional

Nov 9, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Nirmala Sitharaman dedicates K9 Vajra and M777 howitzer guns to the Indian Army

Sep 27, 2017, 12:25 am IST

149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released

Oct 25, 2018, 10:29 pm IST

This is How Earth Looks like From 27 Million Miles Away! Stunning Image Captured

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close