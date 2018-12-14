Isha Ambani-Piramal Wedding : Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan serve food to guests ; watch video

At Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities and wedding celebrations, the whole of Bollywood brigade turned up. They smiled, posed and danced their hearts out at almost all the functions.

Whether it was Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s graceful performance on Tere Bina or Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s couple dance or the finale performance with the Ambanis and Piramals grooving with SRK – each photo and video from the ceremonies have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of their fans.

In the videos from Isha and Anand’s wedding in Mumbai, we see Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have turned just the perfect ladkiwalas as they serve food to the guests. While Amitabh Bachchan was all smiles serving what looked like dessert, Aamir was helping guests with another dish and both Big B and Aamir looked elated at the wedding. The guests, too, were enjoying Gujarati delicacies while traditional songs were being played in the background.