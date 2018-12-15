Bollywood celebrities spotted serving food to guests at Isha Ambani’s wedding

Not just Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan also turned the perfect ladkiwalas and served food to guests at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding.

In the photographs that are now doing the rounds of social media, we see a gorgeous Aishwarya, dressed in a classic Sabyasachi sari, serving sweets to the guests seated at the dining area while little Aaradhya curiously looks on. In yet another photo, we see Abhishek Bachchan dutifully serving the guests.

Take a look at the pictures below: