Cyclone Phenthai makes landfall in Andhra

Heavy rain and winds were experienced in many areas in the Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone caused huge damage to standing crops in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam districts. Hundreds of electric poles and trees got uprooted disrupting power supply and vehicular traffic. Schools and colleges were closed as a precautionary measure.

Train and air services were also disrupted due to the cyclone. National and state disaster relief teams and over 10,000 officials are on across the districts in the path of the cyclone and adjoining areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department, it is likely to move northeastwards, weaken further and again cross Andhra Pradesh coast. In Odisha, western districts are experiencing light to moderate rainfall due to the cyclone. The district administrations have said that they are prepared to face any eventuality. About 12 thousand people have been shifted to relief shelters in Gajapati district.