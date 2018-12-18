Vacation pictures of Khan family give you major travelling goals; See Pics

View this post on Instagram

#throwback from their holiday in the Maldives.? [What is your travel style like?] -Kareena Kapoor Khan: "Luxe comfort, that is the term for it." -Saif Ali Khan: "I like my comfort, but it is nice to look smart. So loose tousers, maybe pyjamas, a tracksuit, corduroys. I want to be comfortable and look normal when I arrive somewhere."