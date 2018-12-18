Latest Newscelebrities

Vacation pictures of Khan family give you major travelling goals; See Pics

Dec 18, 2018, 01:04 pm IST
Kareen Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan are on family vacation time in Cape Town, and their picture will give you major family vacation goals. Kareena and Saif are actually in Cape Town for a brand shoot and after that, they will also ring in Taimur’s second birthday. Few pictures from their work-vacation are making rounds on the internet and the fans are going gaga over it. Kareena in all her chic style is winning over the social media.

