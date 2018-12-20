NEWS

Lord Hanuman was a Muslim, says BJP leader

Dec 20, 2018, 04:51 pm IST
1 minute read

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has now said that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim.

“Humaara maanna hai ki Hanumanji musalmaan thhay. Issliye musalmaanon mein naam rakha jaata hai Rehman, Ramzam, Farman, Zeeshan, Qurbaan. Saare naam kareeb kareeb unke naam se miltey hain [We believe Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. That’s why all the Muslim names are derived from his name],” BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is the third religious identity given to Lord Hanuman ever since Adityanath did the honour.

Adityanath had, during a poll rally in Malakheda of Alwar district last month, said, “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west.”

BJP MP Savitribai Phule on December 4 said Lord Hanuman was a Dalit and slave to manuvadi people. Manuvad comes from the term Manuvada, which denotes the culture of a society governed by Manusmritia code of conduct for human society.

Lord Hanuman was a Dalit and a slave of ‘manuwadi’ people. He was a Dalit and a human. He did all for Lord Ram then why he was given a tail and his face was blackened, she said.

By claiming that Hanuman as a slave to manuvadi people, Phule took a step ahead of Adityanath and referred to him as a tribal.

Rajasthan Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha president Suresh Mishra then sent a notice to Adityanath, accusing him of dragging Lord Hanuman’s caste for political gain for the BJP in the then poll-bound state.

Following this, a Jain priest in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, claimed Lord Hanuman was neither a Dalit nor a tribal, but a Jain.

Aacharya Nirbhay Sagar Maharaj, who heads a Jain temple in Samasgad, nearly 25 km from Bhopal, said according to Jain scriptures, Lord Hanuman was a Jain. He was part of the 169 great persons identified in Jainism.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Amma
May 27, 2018, 07:21 am IST

1.40 minutes audio clips released; panel releases Amma’s diet plan as well

Aug 22, 2017, 04:34 pm IST

Kerala’s youth to get a boost with ‘Karuthal’

Dec 8, 2017, 11:17 am IST

R.K Nagar bypolls: leaders allocated their party symbol

NAVIC
May 28, 2017, 10:28 am IST

Indian GPS service will be available on market soon

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close