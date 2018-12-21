“Women-Wall and Sabarimala Young Women Entry are Connected,” Says KSTA

Kerala Government continues to deny the connection of Women Wall to be raised on January 1 with the issue of Young women entry into Sabarimala. Now KSTA, a left-leaning Teachers Association which is planning to bring about 70000 women to take part in the wall has come out openly declaring the connection of the wall with the cause of Sabarimala’s young women entry.

KSTA General Secretary K C Harikrishnan also said that teachers need not take leave since this is a government programme.

Meanwhile Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala accused of corruption in Women Wall. He said money earmarked for Women security cannot be spent for political needs.