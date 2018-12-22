Latest Newscelebrities

Sania Mirza shares latest pics of her son Izhaan : See Pics

Dec 22, 2018, 10:35 pm IST
Sania Mirza is one of the most celebrated Indian sportswomen who has time and again made her nation proud. tennis star recently took a break from her career to cherish the motherhood. And now the ace tennis star took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her son Izhaan, and wrote, “ Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world ? #Allhamdulillah”.

Recently Sania was snapped at the Mumbai airport carrying her baby bear in her arms. While she can be seen all dressed up in black attire, she securely tucked her baby in a cosy fursuit, however, the face of the baby was not visible.

