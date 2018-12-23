Latest NewsSports

Lord Hanuman was a sportsperson,says former Indian cricketer

Dec 23, 2018, 03:56 pm IST
Lord Hanuman was a sportsperson who is worshipped by many sportspersons even today, adding that his caste should not be discussed,former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan said.

“I believe that he (Lord Hanuman) was a sportsman who use to wrestle with his enemies. All the sportsmen of our country worship him as they require power and energy like him to emerge victorious. The players do not worship him because of his caste. There is no caste of a Saint, there is no caste of a mystic and in the same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sought of caste,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

 

