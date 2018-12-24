Bhutan Prime Minister to visit India this week

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lyonchhen Dr Lotay Tshering will visit India from 27-29 of this month. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Economic Affairs and other senior officials will be accompanying the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

In a release, the External Affairs Ministry said, the visit is taking place during the Golden Jubilee year of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan. During the visit, the Prime Minister of Bhutan will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other Ministers will call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels. The upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in the multifaceted partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of both the countries.