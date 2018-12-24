State leaders planning to take call on Rahul as PM,says Stalin

DMK Chief M K Stalin Sunday stood by his remarks about making Congress president Rahul Gandhi the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate and said that some state leaders would take a call on the recommendation at a later date.

“Some people questioned whether I can propose Rahul Gandhi’s name as the prime ministerial candidate. What is wrong in that?” he said at an event here.

“If we do not propose (Rahul Gandhi’s name), then who will? Did anyone deny it? Some state leaders are planning to decide on it after sorting out differences in their respective states,” he said.

Stalin had on December 16 vowed to make Congress chief Rahul Gandhi the country’s next prime minister, lauding him for having the ability to defeat the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

“In 2018, on the occasion of unveiling Thalaivar Kalaignar statue, I propose, we will install a new prime minister in Delhi. We will build a new India, as the son of Thalaivar Kalaignar, I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu,” he had said.