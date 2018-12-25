US President Trump thanks Saudi

US President Donald Trump informed that the Saudi Arabia has agreed to spend necessary money to help rebuild Syria. He thanked Riyadh for the move. Trump’s comments came days after he announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a decision termed by many experts and lawmakers as “rash” and “dangerous”. Trump argued that there was no need for the US to spend taxpayers’ money now that ISIS has been defeated.

“Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States,” Trump tweeted. “See? Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbours rather than a Great Country, the U.S., that is 5000 miles away. Thanks to Saudi A!” he added.

Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria triggered the resignation of US Defense Secretary James Mattis who said Trump needs someone in the position with “views better aligned” with those of the president.