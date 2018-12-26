KeralaLatest News

‘Women Wall’ will lead society to ‘Scientific Knowledge’: Mala Parvathy

Dec 26, 2018, 04:13 pm IST
The proposed women wall will lead the public from blind believes to scientific knowledge, say actress-activist Mala Parvathy. Now there is a process which is undergoing in our society that employs entertainment programmes as a tool to inject venomous thoughts in public. Blind beliefs and hatred to others are rising in our society due to this. To skip this and retain the losing renaissance values we should to educate the public. For this, the art forms like ‘drama’, which were part of social and political movements must be brought back.

‘Women wall’ is a step to this. Devotion was reduced as customs and spirituality is forgotten. The right-wing protesters try to use Sabarimala as a ground for religious fanaticisms. The large renaissance movement against this lead by women as conducting Women wall, she said. She confirmed that she is very proud to be the part of the women wall.

 

